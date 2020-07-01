Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Faced with excess food grain stocks in the central pool, Food Corp of India has written to the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution urging it to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for three more months, senior government officials said. • The government has extended the scheme that provides free food grain to the poor till the end of November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in an address to the nation yesterday. • The Haryana government has given loans worth 1.53 bln rupees to 10 cooperative sugar mills for making cane payments to farmers in the 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) season, said a senior official at the state's cane commissionerate. • The government had procured 1,434 tn masur under the price support scheme in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as of Saturday, a government official said. • Higher demand for tea at a time when the industry is witnessing crop losses lifted average auction prices over 50% on year to 225 rupees a kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, the largest in the country. • The government has procured over 90% of the target of 2.2 mln tn for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) as of Saturday from farmers in nine states under the price support scheme, a government official said. • Farmers in Gujarat have sown kharif crops on more than 4.0 mln ha as on Monday, up nearly 48.2% from the corresponding period last year, data from state farm department showed. • The government has increased the base import price of all edible oils by $15- $35 a tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notice. • The country received 196.2 mm rainfall during June, 18% higher than the normal of 166.9 mm for the month, the India Meteorological Department said.

For all commodities report, click here