Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Union Cabinet approved 1.1-6.6% hike in minimum support price of key kharif crops for 2021-22 marketing season. The country today received 5.6 mm of rainfall, 37% above the normal weighted average of 4.1 mm for the period, according to the India Meteorological Department. The southwest monsoon has advanced to most parts of interior Maharashtra, and some parts of south Gujarat region, India Meteorological Department said. Crushing of mustard seed by oil millers rose nearly 13% on year to 900,000 tn in May, data from Marudhar Trading Agency showed. Mills had crushed 800,000 tn of the oilseed during the same period last year. The US Energy Information Administration has raised its outlook for global crude oil prices in 2021 due to continuing economic growth and easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. If the view last week was of the Centre being comfortably placed on the fiscal front for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), thanks to conservative revenue targets, gradual reopening of the economy and windfall gains, the situation has turned murky after recent announcements. The government has banned the blending of mustard oil with multisource edible vegetable oils from Tuesday and prohibited its sales from Jul 1, according to a notification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The government has bought a record 41.8 mln tn of wheat so far in the 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, up 12.1% from a year ago.

