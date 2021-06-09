Representative image

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Natural rubber production in Thailand declined 1.2% on month to 318,000 tn in May, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said. India's soymeal exports rose to 80,000 tn in May from 54,000 tn a year ago, The Soybean Processors Association of India data showed. India received 2.9 mm of rainfall yesterday, 33% below the normal weighted average of 4.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade has urged the government to prohibit import of edible oils from Nepal and Bangladesh at zero duty as it hurts domestic manufacturers. BSE E Agricultural Markets, BSE's electronic spot platform for farm commodities, today signed a memorandum of understanding with Haridra Lakshmi, an association of farmers, to improve the income of smallholder farmers in Maharashtra. Global coffee prices rose for the seventh consecutive month in May, the International Coffee Organization's composite indicator showed. Integrated sugar mills are likely to witness sustained improvement in their cash flows due to a considerable rise in ethanol sales, and as the demand-supply scenario balances out, CARE Ratings said in a report. The World Bank today raised its forecast for India's GDP growth this financial year by 290 basis points to 8.3%. In January, the bank had estimated the number at 5.4%.

