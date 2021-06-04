Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The southwest monsoon has hit the southern part of Kerala, India Meteorological Department said. India will not only receive southwest monsoon rainfall at 101% of long period average, higher than the earlier forecast of 98%, but rainfall will also be normal in all four months of the monsoon season this year, says India Meteorological Department Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. A likely fall in output and rising demand from bulk buyers are seen firing up prices of natural rubber by up to 10% in the near term. At a time when restrictions on movement across country have led to disruption in supply of staples, consumers may have to spend more in the coming weeks to include onion in their daily diet. The country received 5.4 mm rainfall yesterday, 79% above the normal weighted average of 3.0 mm for the period, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Food Corp of India has lifted 6.3 mln tn food grain so far in phase three of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the agency's Chairman and Managing Director Atish Chandra said. The government has once again brought forward the target for state-owned oil companies to blend 20% of ethanol in petrol, by two years to Apr 1, 2023, according to an official notification. The government is monitoring the prices of edible oils, pulses, and onion every week and will intervene if required, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. The government has raised its wheat procurement target to nearly 43.0 mln tn in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) marketing season from its previous aim of 42.7 mln tn, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said.

