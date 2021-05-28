MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

The government has procured 39.9 mln tn of wheat so far in the 2021-22 (AprMar) rabi marketing season, an official release said.

May 28, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has procured 39.9 mln tn of wheat so far in the 2021-22 (AprMar) rabi marketing season, an official release said. The procurement is 14% higher from a year ago. The southwest monsoon has further advanced into more parts of the MaldivesComorin area, and most parts of the Bay of Bengal yesterday, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest update. Turnover and daily volume in rubber contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India hit a record high of 45.09 mln rupees and 256 lots, respectively, on Wednesday, exchange officials said. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 50.819 bcm, or 29% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 15% lower on year and 28% higher than the 10-year average.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 28, 2021 10:06 am

