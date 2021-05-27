MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don't miss an exciting session on Smart Innovations Driving Consumer Goods today at 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to According to The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to farmers on how to prevent the sugarcane crop from being attacked by pyrilla, grasshopper, fall armyworm and black bug pests during weather fluctuations.

May 27, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to farmers on how to prevent the sugarcane crop from being attacked by pyrilla, grasshopper, fall armyworm and black bug pests during weather fluctuations. Ratings agency CRISIL expects the revenue of the organised dairy sector in India to grow 5-6% to 1.5 trln rupees in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar). With increasing demand, milk procurement prices are expected to increase, CRISIL said in a report.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: May 27, 2021 09:32 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.