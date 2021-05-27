Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to farmers on how to prevent the sugarcane crop from being attacked by pyrilla, grasshopper, fall armyworm and black bug pests during weather fluctuations. Ratings agency CRISIL expects the revenue of the organised dairy sector in India to grow 5-6% to 1.5 trln rupees in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar). With increasing demand, milk procurement prices are expected to increase, CRISIL said in a report.

