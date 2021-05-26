Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's palm oil exports during May 1-25 are estimated slightly higher on month at 1.2 mln tn, data from cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. The edible oil industry has asked the government to curb speculative trading in the futures market which has led to a surge in spot prices. As of Monday, the government distributed 4.8 mln tn food grain in May to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, an official release said. Production of food grain is expected to touch a record 305.4 mln tn in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), 2.7% higher on year, according to the farm ministry's third advance estimates. As of Monday, the government paid farmers nearly 772 bln rupees in the 2021- 22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season for procuring wheat, according to an official release. The government's decision last week to increase nutrient-based subsidy is likely to push up India's fertiliser subsidy this financial year by 147.75 bln rupees, according to CRISIL.

