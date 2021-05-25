Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Distillery margins are likely to support overall profitability and increase the operating margin of sugar mills by 100 basis points in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), CRISIL said in a webinar. India's cotton acreage in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) is seen largely unchanged on year at 13.0 mln ha, as per the median of estimates of 11 prominent players in the cotton value chain polled by Informist. Onion auctions at agriculture produce marketing committee yards in Nashik district resumed today after being shut for a little over two weeks, Secretary of Lasalgaon APMC Narendra Wadhwane said. The Rubber Board, India, with the financial support of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association, has transported 10,000 root trainer rubber saplings to Guwahati from Kerala by rail. This is part of the special project for largescale plantation development in the north-eastern states. Acreage under oilseeds may witness a massive rebound in upcoming kharif season starting July, owing to a likely normal monsoon and higher prices, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India President Atul Chaturvedi said. The states and the sector must take all possible steps to soften the spiralling edible oil prices in domestic markets, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said.

