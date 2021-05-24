Geojit's report on Agri Picks

According to private cargo surveyor Amspec Agri, Malaysia's palm oil exports were estimated to have risen 16% on month to 953,860 tn during May 1-20. Every month, the corridors of Krishi Bhawan are abuzz with rumours of an impending cut in the import duty on edible oils to cool rising prices. The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd has suggested the Centre should allow sugar mills across the country to pay the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane over three instalments. India's exports of castor oil rose 18.7% on year to nearly 650,000 tn in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar), said B.V. Mehta, executive president, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. Exports were at 547,646 tn in 2019-20. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and some parts of North Andaman Sea today, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest update. As of Thursday, the government had paid farmers 755.2 bln rupees for wheat procured at minimum support price in the 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, it said in a release.

