Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Unjha Agricultural Produce Market Committee has decided to conduct jeera auctions on alternate days in an effort to control the rise in COVID-19 cases in the market yard. Global production of natural rubber in April was at 903,000 tn, down from 910,000 tn the previous month, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said in a release. Mozambique has decided not issue a key permit required for soybean exports, a move that will affect the oilseed's supply in India, a major importing country, a government official said. Inflation based on the CPI for agricultural labourers fell to a three-month low of 2.66% in April from 2.78% in the previous month, the Labour Bureau said. The government has reduced the export subsidy to sugar mills for 2020-21 (OctSep) by 2 rupees to 4 rupees per kg, it said in a notification. Earlier, the subsidy was 6 rupees per kg on exports of 6 mln tn. The government will distribute about 816,000 soybean seed mini-kits free of cost to farmers to ramp up oilseed output in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, an official release said. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 52.398 bcm, or 30% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 16% lower on year and 23% higher than the 10-year average.

