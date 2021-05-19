Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Tea producers in India had hoped this would be a more 'normal' year and production would be back to the pre-pandemic level after a forgettable 2020, when lockdowns and curbs had drastically hit output in Assam and West Bengal. However, initial indications suggest the industry could face another grim year. After a stellar run in the past few months, soymeal exports may taper down in May as Indian prices have become uncompetitive. The feedstock's exports are likely to halve on year to nearly 25,000 tn in May, Soybean Processors Association of India President Davish Jain told Informist. Around 40 sugar mills will start supplying oxygen to hospitals in 35 districts across Uttar Pradesh amid shortage of medical oxygen in the country following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, said Deepak Guptara, secretary general of Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association. Futures contracts of most agricultural commodities on the National Commodities & Derivatives Exchange were in the red yesterday, after the Centre on Monday asked states to use the Essential Commodities Act to prevent hoarding and control prices, market participants said. The farm ministry has invited suggestions from the public within 45 days from Monday on the recently-released draft policy for vegetable oil blending, it said in a notification. The government of Kerala has allowed sale and transport of natural rubber on Monday and Friday during the lockdown till Sunday. This has come as a respite for traders of the commodity, as the lockdown, heavy rain, and containment issues have severely affected trade, industry participants said. Tea producers in India had hoped for a more 'normal' year in 2021 after 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic, and related lockdowns and curbs had drastically hit production in Assam and West Bengal. However, initial indications suggest the industry may face a grim year ahead.

