Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to The Securities and Exchange Board of India has sought comments from the public on a consultation paper detailing the proposed framework for a gold exchange in India and regulations for vault managers, according to a press release.

May 18, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Securities and Exchange Board of India has sought comments from the public on a consultation paper detailing the proposed framework for a gold exchange in India and regulations for vault managers, according to a press release. Contrary to earlier forecasts of a 9% rise in production of natural rubber in Kerala in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), the double whammy of the extension of the COVID19-related lockdown and heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae may drag down output this year, industry experts said. The Centre asked states and Union territories to ensure the availability of pulses at fair prices under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, amid a sharp increase in legume prices at domestic markets. The Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department has requested the Department of Commerce to allow duty-free import of 1.2 tn soymeal to help the feed sector, which has been grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 and a surge in prices of raw materials. The government has moved import of tur, moong and urad to the free category from restricted till Oct 31, according to a commerce ministry notification on Saturday. Prices of natural rubber, pepper, and cardamom were unavailable as the government of Kerala has extended the statewide lockdown till Sunday to contain the massive spread of COVID-19. Cyclone Tauktae has made landfall in Gujarat, may bring heavy rain Tuesday.


For all commodities report, click here

