Agri Picks Report: Geojit

May 17, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The US Department of Agriculture, in its report for May, has predicted global wheat production for 2021-22 at 788.98 mln tn, as against its estimate for 2020- 21 at 776.10 mln tn. India's vegetable oil imports rose 32% on year to nearly 1.1 mln tn in April, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. During Nov-Apr, the country imported nearly 6.4 mln tn of vegetable oil, up 1.7% from the year-ago period. The production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region was down 25.5% at 1.52 mln tn, against 2.0 mln tn a year ago, in the second fortnight of April, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. Onion farmers in Nashik have urged the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee to conduct auctions inside the market yards on alternate days, said Bharat Dhigole, president of Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association. The government today paid 2,000 rupees each to nearly 95 mln farmers as the eighth instalment of financial aid under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a farm ministry official said. The US Department of Agriculture has pegged global production of cotton in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) at 119.4 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg), compared with its estimate of 113.1 mln bales for 2020-21. The US Department of Agriculture has projected global oilseed output for 2021- 22 (May-Apr) to rise 5.4% to 632.2 mln tn from 599.6 mln tn recorded last year.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: May 17, 2021 11:28 am

