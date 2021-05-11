Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 7.0% on month to 1.5 mln tn in April, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. Total palm oil stocks in the country increased 7.1% on month to 1.5 mln tn. The export of palm oil in April jumped up 12.6% on month to nearly 1.3 mln tn. On the other hand, the export of biodiesel rose sharply over 99.7% on month to 27,640 tn. After repeated scarcity and surge in onion prices during lean seasons, the government is aiming to increase the vegetable's acreage by at least 5% to record 380,000 ha in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, a senior farm ministry official told Informist. The government has extended the deadline for import of 150,000 tn urad for the annual quota for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) by a fortnight to May 15, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India will change the trading and delivery unit for futures contracts of mentha oil to 360 kg from 1,080 kg, effective from Jun 1, the bourse said in a circular late Friday. Farmers in the Nashik district of Maharashtra have demanded 3,000 rupees per 100 kg from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India for procurement of onions to create a buffer, Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association President Bharat Dhigole said. The government is going to expedite the clearance process of all the shipments stuck at Indian ports due to COVID restrictions to cool off the soaring prices in domestic markets, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. The government has allocated 22.5 bln rupees in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) to promote horticulture in the country, an official release said. The initiative of MIDH (Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture) has not only resulted in India’s self-sufficiency in the horticulture sector but also contributed towards achieving sustainable development goals of zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, no poverty, gender equality," it said.

