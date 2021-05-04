Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's crude palm oil exports were 20.4% higher on month at 452,205 tn in April, according to data by private cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri. To encourage crop diversification, the Haryana government has set a lower rice acreage target for the current kharif season and increased the area under bajra, cotton and maize, say senior state government officials. Mills in India produced 29.9 mln tn sugar during Oct-Apr, up 15.9% from the year -ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $20-$82 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The Haryana government has stopped procurement of wheat at all mandis and procurement centres in the state till May 9, as a surge in COVID-19 cases has led the state government to impose a complete lockdown till that date, The Times of India reported.

