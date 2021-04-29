Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Production of cotton in Haryana is expected to decline by 27% to 1.8 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season due to yield loss caused by Parawilt, a senior state government official told Informist. Parawilt is a disease affecting cotton plants, which causes sudden drooping of leaves when irrigation is provided after a long dry spell. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 624,000 tn sugar during the first fortnight of April, down 35.8% from 971,000 tn a year ago, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. India's GDP is expected to grow 10-10.5% this financial year, with downside risks to the forecast from continuation of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and extension of the restrictions imposed so far, rating agency ICRA said.

