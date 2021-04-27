Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The central government has distributed around 500,000 tn of pulses to states under various public welfare schemes so far since December, a senior officialrom the food ministry said. The government has paid over 439.1 bln rupees to farmers against procuring their wheat at the minimum support price so far in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, an official release said. Farmers have harvested 81.5% of the total wheat sown across 31.58 mln ha as of Sunday, according to an official release. Harvesting in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is underway in full swing, and is likely to be completed by the end of April, it said. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the appointment of Arun Raste as the managing director and chief executive officer of the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange for 5 years, the exchange said in a release. Total sugar available for sale in May will likely be capped at 2.2 mln tn, similar to the level in April, two senior government officials told Informist. The government has been fixing the maximum quantity of sugar available for sale on a monthly basis to support prices and help mills clear cane arrears.

