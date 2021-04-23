Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Unjha Agricultural Produce Market Committee has decided to keep its markets shut till Apr 25 in an effort to control the rise in COVID-19 cases in the market yard. The markets were scheduled to reopen yesterday. Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on India and maintained the negative outlook, saying the deterioration in the government's finances due to the coronavirus pandemic increased the role of growth in reducing the public debt ratio. India's soymeal exports are expected to more than double to nearly 80,000 tn in April due to firm demand from traditional buyers, an official with the Soybean Processors Association of India said. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 61.877 bcm, or 36% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 18% lower on year and 20% higher than the 10-year average.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More