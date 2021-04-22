Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Strong soymeal export coupled with lower supply in spot markets have catapulted April soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange to record high levels in three consecutive sessions. The Maharashtra government has further tightened curbs in the state, allowing groceries, vegetables, and fruit vendors to remain open only between 0700 IST and 1100 IST. All these shops, though, can deliver at home between 0700 IST and 2000 IST, subject to the local authority. The government has procured nearly 8% of the targeted 3.25-mln-tn chana for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) as of Wednesday from farmers in seven states under the price support scheme, an official said. The Maharashtra Cabinet has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce a complete lockdown in the state from Wednesday, health minister Rajesh Tope reportedly said. The economic impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may intensify in coming weeks as more states may be compelled to imposer stricter restrictions, Noumra said in a report.

