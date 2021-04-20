MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

April 20, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Sugar mills across the country have signed contracts to export 5 mln tn of the sweetener so far in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), the food ministry said in a tweet. Prices of eggs have risen to an over three-month-high in the key consuming centres due to a supply crunch and firm demand from consumers, market participants said. India's exports of gems and jewellery in the ongoing financial year looks upbeat, thanks to the vaccination drives and steps taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infections in the crucial export markets, CARE Ratings said in a note. Indore, the benchmark market for chana, soybean, and wheat, which was to reopen today will stay shut until Apr 26 as the Madhya Pradesh government has extended the lockdown to control the rise in cases of COVID-19. India's oilmeal exports jumped 81.6% on year to 321,435 tn in March, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Apr 20, 2021 09:21 am

