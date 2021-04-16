Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Cotton Association of India has maintained its export estimate for the ongoing 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) season at 6.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg). In the current marketing year, India has shipped around 4.3 mln bales till March, the association said in a release. Consumers may have to spend more to strike a protein-rich balance in their diet this summer, as prices of chicken and eggs are likely to increase further next month, after rising 10-12% over the last two weeks. The government aims to increase chana procurement to 3.25 mln tn, nearly 55% higher on year, in the 2021-22 marketing year beginning April, under the price support scheme, an official with the food ministry said. The Food Corp of India has relaxed the contentious land record norms to attract farmers across the state to sell their wheat at procurement centres at the minimum support price, Punjab Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said. Operating margins of sugar companies are likely to moderate in 2021-22 (AprMar) due to higher cost of production and reduced export subsidy, despite improvement in the distillery segment, ratings agency ICRA said in a report. The government has allowed export of additional 3,675.13 tn of raw and refined sugar to the UK under the tariff rate quota for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), according to a notice by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade . National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has marked 8,560 tn chana and 5,960 tn mustard seed for staggered delivery against the April contract that will expire on Tuesday, according to data on its website.

