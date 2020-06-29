Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers have sown kharif crops across 31.56 mln ha so far, more than double of 15.45 mln ha in the corresponding period last year, according to data released by the farm ministry. The area was up over 104% on year. • The Finance Commission and the farm ministry today formed a panel to devise a mechanism to incentivise states for implementing reforms in the field of agriculture, according to an official release. • Owing to hope of a rebound in bulk demand, the prices of edible oil are expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels in the first half of 2021, said Dorab Mistry, the director of Godrej International. • The agriculture sector needs reforms to modernize its equipment and tackle other issues that have risen due to the coronavirus outbreak, Shivendra Bajaj, executive director of Federation of Seed Industry of India, said in a note. Good quality seeds, robust connectivity to markets, government assistance, among others, should be provided to farmers to deal with the impact of the pandemic, he added. • The government has warned farmers of fall armyworm posing threat on the standing maize crop, sown in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, across some northeast states, a farm ministry official said. • Sales of coffee at an auction in Bengaluru on Thursday jumped to 28 tn from 13 tn at the previous auction on Jun 18, auctioneer J. Thomas and Co said in a report. • The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on 26 of June, the India Meteorological Department said. The normal date for the monsoon current to cover entire country is Jul 8. During Jun 1-25, the country has received 155.2 mm rainfall, 21% higher than the normal of 128.2 mm for the period. • Tea producers in Assam are worried about flood and inundation in major growing regions in the state, after losing the first and a portion of the second flush of the year due to the nationwide lockdown. Bushes that are ready to be plucked are known as flushes.

