you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The government of Rajasthan has decided to provide 100% subsidy on pesticides to deal with the ongoing locust menace across the state, a press release said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government of Rajasthan has decided to provide 100% subsidy on pesticides to deal with the ongoing locust menace across the state, a press release said. Supply chain disruptions in the early weeks of the nationwide lockdown have hit demand for dairy products, but as some restrictions have eased and supply chains are now smoother, demand for milk, curd, paneer, and yoghurt is likely to see a "quick turnaround", said CRISIL Research. The Securities and Exchange Board of India today issued guidelines for identification and selection of a location as a delivery centre for commodity contracts. Spices Board India has sought permission to resume the electronic auction of small cardamom at its centre in Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu, the board said in a circular. The government of Rajasthan has urged the Centre to allow procurement of an additional 400,000 tn wheat from farmers, taking the total to 2.1 mln tn, because of a bumper yield and lower current price, a press release said quoting state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Chand Meena. The southwest monsoon current is seen advancing over more parts of Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange's AGRIDEX, an index of agriculture commodities that was launched today, was at 1,005.10 points. The volume of trade was around 210 mln rupees, and 418 lots of 500 units were traded, an official with the exchange said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 27, 2020 10:13 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

