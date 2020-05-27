Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government of Rajasthan has decided to provide 100% subsidy on pesticides to deal with the ongoing locust menace across the state, a press release said. Supply chain disruptions in the early weeks of the nationwide lockdown have hit demand for dairy products, but as some restrictions have eased and supply chains are now smoother, demand for milk, curd, paneer, and yoghurt is likely to see a "quick turnaround", said CRISIL Research. The Securities and Exchange Board of India today issued guidelines for identification and selection of a location as a delivery centre for commodity contracts. Spices Board India has sought permission to resume the electronic auction of small cardamom at its centre in Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu, the board said in a circular. The government of Rajasthan has urged the Centre to allow procurement of an additional 400,000 tn wheat from farmers, taking the total to 2.1 mln tn, because of a bumper yield and lower current price, a press release said quoting state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Chand Meena. The southwest monsoon current is seen advancing over more parts of Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange's AGRIDEX, an index of agriculture commodities that was launched today, was at 1,005.10 points. The volume of trade was around 210 mln rupees, and 418 lots of 500 units were traded, an official with the exchange said.

