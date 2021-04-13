English
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 28.4% on month to 1.4 mln tn in March, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed.

April 13, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 28.4% on month to 1.4 mln tn in March, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. Total palm oil stocks in the country increased 10.7% on month to 1.4 mln tn. Exports of palm oil in March jumped up 31.8% on month to nearly 1.2 tn. Export of biodiesel fell over 50.9% on month to 13,839 tn. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down the global cotton ending stock estimate for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 93.5 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 94.6 mln bales pegged in March. The government is expected to procure onion harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season to build its buffer from this week, a government official said. The US Department of Agriculture in its update for April has raised the estimate for global wheat consumption to 781.01 mln tn in 2020-21, as against 775.89 mln tn in March. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled up its estimate for global oilseed production for 2020-21 to 598.0 mln tn from 595.8 mln tn projected in March.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Apr 13, 2021 09:37 am

