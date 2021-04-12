English
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

April 12, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's soymeal exports jumped nearly fourfold on year to 220,000 tn in March, The Soybean Processors Association of India data showed. In the same month a year ago, exports were at 58,000 tn. Natural rubber prices in the short term are likely to remain firm supported by bullish sentiment, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said in a release. India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Feb rose 143% from the year-ago period to a little over 11 mln tn, data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. Punjab will start procurement of wheat from farmers at minimum support price from Saturday, according to a release. The procurement drive will continue till May 31. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization has raised its estimate for global cereal production in 2020-21 to 2,765.2 mln tn from 2,761.3 mln tn pegged last month, due to an anticipated rise in the output of coarse grains. Farmers in the country have sown summer crops across 6.8 mln ha so far in 2020 -21 (Jul-Jun), up 16.5% from a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

For all commodities report, click here

