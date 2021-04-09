Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government is unlikely to allow imports of 1.2 mln tn soymeal at zero duty in the current financial year to support the poultry and livestock industry, a government official said. Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative Ltd has raised prices of diammonium phosphate by 58.33% to 1,900 rupees per 50 kg bag and other phosphatic fertilisers of multiple grades by up to 60% between 1,350 rupees and 1,800 rupees per 50 kg bag, sources said. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index rose for the 10th month in a row in March. The index rose 2.1% on month to 118.5 points, and was nearly 25% higher on year. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India was unchanged on month in March at $378.8 a tn, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report. The price was 6.7% higher on year. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 67.94 bcm, or 39% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 17% lower on year but 21% higher than the average over the past 10 years.

