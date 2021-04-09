English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to The government is unlikely to allow imports of 1.2 mln tn soymeal at zero duty in the current financial year to support the poultry and livestock industry, a government official said.

April 09, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government is unlikely to allow imports of 1.2 mln tn soymeal at zero duty in the current financial year to support the poultry and livestock industry, a government official said. Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative Ltd has raised prices of diammonium phosphate by 58.33% to 1,900 rupees per 50 kg bag and other phosphatic fertilisers of multiple grades by up to 60% between 1,350 rupees and 1,800 rupees per 50 kg bag, sources said. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index rose for the 10th month in a row in March. The index rose 2.1% on month to 118.5 points, and was nearly 25% higher on year. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India was unchanged on month in March at $378.8 a tn, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report. The price was 6.7% higher on year. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 67.94 bcm, or 39% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 17% lower on year but 21% higher than the average over the past 10 years.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Apr 9, 2021 09:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.