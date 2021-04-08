English
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

April 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories has asked the government to allow mills to sell their April sales quota till May 31 as demand has been sluggish due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, two industry sources said. The government has cleaned up the balance sheet of Food Corp of India in one swoop by repaying the entire outstanding loans the food procurement agency owed to the National Small Savings Fund. Global coffee prices rose for the fifth consecutive month in March, the International Coffee Organization's composite indicator showed. The Madhya Pradesh government has so far procured 568,300 tn wheat harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season at the minimum support price, a state government official said • The US Energy Information Administration has scaled up its forecast for global crude oil prices in 2021 on the back of an improvement in global demand as COVID-19 vaccination progresses steadily, and as economic activities gain momentum • The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corp, the clearing arm of Multi Commodity Exchange of India, has revised the threshold for concentration margin, effective Apr 15.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 8, 2021 09:39 am

