Geojit's report on Agri Picks

A day after Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee allowed the import of cotton, cotton yarn, and sugar from India, the country's Cabinet rejected the decision, Hindustan Times said in a report. The Commodity Participants Association of India met the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and sought government intervention and policy support to stem the decline in the volumes of exchange-traded commodities, the organisation said in a release. Mills in India produced 27.8 mln tn sugar during Oct-Mar, up 19.1% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. The government has set the limit for sugar that mills can sell in April at 2.2 mln tn, as against 2.1 mln tn for March, according to a notification. Crude oil inventories in the US fell by 900,000 barrels to 501.8 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the country's Energy Information Administration showed. Market participants had expected the stockpiles to fall by 600,000 bbl, a poll by Dow Jones showed.

