Geojit's report on Agri Picks

In March, Malaysia's total palm oil exports were estimated to be 28% higher on month at 1.3 mln tn, according to cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. The chaos at the Suez Canal may be behind us, but it has laid bare the vulnerabilities of global trade, with the oil market set to experience the ripple effects in the weeks to come. The government may set the limit for sugar that mills can sell in April at 2.2 mln tn, higher than 2.1 mln tn set in March, two senior government officials said. Pakistan today allowed the import of 500,000 tn of white sugar from India, said Tayyab Balagamwala, director of Grains and Sugar Seatrade Group of Pakistan. The Cabinet today approved a production-linked incentive scheme for the food processing sector with sops worth 109 bln rupees, Food Minister Piyush Goyal said. The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $59-$92 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification . Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee has allowed the import of cotton and cotton yarn from India until Jun 30. The decision to allow imports from India could be a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two countries. The UK-based Cotton Outlook has marginally lowered its estimate for global output in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) by 85,000 tn to 24 mln tn in its March report. The government has increased the maximum sale price of Bollgard II cotton seeds for the next financial year starting Thursday by 5%.

