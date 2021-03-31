Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's grape exporters are bracing for another bitter season after the COVID-19 pandemic battered demand last year. Industry experts say grape exports for Dec -Apr are likely to fall 15% on year due to the resurgence of coronavirus infections, withdrawal of government support, steep freight costs, and delayed harvest

