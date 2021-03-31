English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India's grape exporters are bracing for another bitter season after the COVID-19 pandemic battered demand last year.

Broker Research
March 31, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's grape exporters are bracing for another bitter season after the COVID-19 pandemic battered demand last year. Industry experts say grape exports for Dec -Apr are likely to fall 15% on year due to the resurgence of coronavirus infections, withdrawal of government support, steep freight costs, and delayed harvest

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Mar 31, 2021 09:30 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.