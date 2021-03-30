Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Sri Lanka's tea exports fell 2.1% on year to 23.2 mln kg in February, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms over the past few days have damaged the onion crop in many parts of Maharashtra's Nashik district. The district is the country's largest producer of the commodity. Tea production in India slumped 78.3% on month to 16.05 mln kg in January, data from Tea Board of India showed. During Apr-Jan, output reached 1,197.31 mln kg. India's tea exports in 2020 declined 17.7% to 207.58 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

