English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates by Tata AIA Life Insurance & Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Sri Lanka's tea exports fell 2.1% on year to 23.2 mln kg in February, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka.

March 30, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Sri Lanka's tea exports fell 2.1% on year to 23.2 mln kg in February, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms over the past few days have damaged the onion crop in many parts of Maharashtra's Nashik district. The district is the country's largest producer of the commodity. Tea production in India slumped 78.3% on month to 16.05 mln kg in January, data from Tea Board of India showed. During Apr-Jan, output reached 1,197.31 mln kg. India's tea exports in 2020 declined 17.7% to 207.58 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Mar 30, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.