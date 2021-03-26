Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Madhya Pradesh has extended the due date for repayment of short-term loans taken by primary agri branch cooperative societies in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season to Apr 30 from Mar 28, a source said. Crude oil inventories in the US rose by 1.9 mln barrels to 502.7 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the country's Energy Information Administration showed. Market participants had expected the stockpile to fall by 200,000 bbl, according to a poll by Dow Jones. Multi Commodity Exchange of India has decided to extend the transaction fees waiver on all commodity option contracts till Sep 30. Earlier, the deadline was till Mar 31. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 76.372 bcm, or 44% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level fell 14% on year but rose 22% than the average for the past 10 years. Madhya Pradesh has extended the due date for repayment of short-term loans taken by primary agri branch cooperative societies in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season to Apr 30 from Mar 28, a source said.

