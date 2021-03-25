Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Global edible oil prices are likely to remain elevated and above average throughout 2021 due to subdued production of key oilseed crops, said Thomas Mielke, chief executive officer of Germany-based edible oil research publisher Oil World. Soymeal exports in March are expected to jump sixfold on year to nearly 200,000 tn due to firm demand from traditional buyers, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India Executive President B.V. Mehta said. The National Statistical Office has begun informal discussions on the revision of the weight of food items in the CPI basket, a government official told Informist. The government procured 58,819 tn of chana, harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), from farmers under the price support scheme as of Monday, an official said. Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, the largest union of tea workers in the state, has declined the proposal by various tea companies to raise daily wages by 26 rupees and has decided to continue with their demand for an increase of 50 rupees. The Rajasthan government will start procurement of chana and mustard from farmers at the minimum support price from Apr 1, according to a release. Online registration of farmers will start on Thursday. Fitch Ratings has raised its forecast for India's GDP growth by 180 basis points to 12.8% for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar). Fitch revised its forecast to 12.8% from 11.0% due to stronger carryover effect, looser fiscal stance and better containment of COVID-19. The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corp cancelled the accreditation of a warehouse for black pepper in Ernakulam district of Kerala, the clearing corp said in a circular. The Federation of Seed Industry of India said it is disappointed by the government's decision to not proceed with field trials of Bt Brinjal, or any other genetically-modified crop, without even considering recommendations from states.

