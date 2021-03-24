Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's palm oil exports during Mar 1-20 were estimated at 745,260 tn, 6.8% higher on month, cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia said. Before the fresh crop begins to arrive in full swing in the next 5-6 weeks, groundnut prices are seen rising by 10% because of overseas demand for its derivatives and inventories with oil millers and stockists drying up, market participants said. The government may lower import duty on edible oil to reduce prices, which are at record high levels currently, a senior government official told Informist. The Securities and Exchange Board of India will increase the penalty for delivery default in agricultural commodity derivatives. Oil prices fell about 4% in global markets today due to concerns that increasing restrictions in Europe, to curb the spread of COVID-19, are likely to hit demand for the commodity in the region. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd will raise the daily price limit of most commodities to 6% from Apr 1. The prevailing weak La Nina conditions in the east-central Pacific Ocean are likely to turn neutral during Apr-Jun, according to the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of Columbia University. Futures contracts of raw sugar hit a four-month low of 15.05 cents per pound on ICE-US today on demand concerns as a third COVID-19 wave in Europe may lead to longer lockdowns and tighter travel restrictions.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More