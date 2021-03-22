Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's palm oil exports during March 1-15 were estimated to have fallen 4.6% to 517,725 tn from a month earlier, according to cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia data. India's kabuli chana production in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season is estimated to be around 300,000-325,000 tn, lower than the annual average national output of 450,000 tn, said Navneet Singh Chabbra, director of multi-national pulses firm and key kabuli chana player Global Garbanzo • Apollo Tyres Ltd's move to raise prices comes amid a confluence of favourable factors such as robust demand in the replacement tyres segment, restrictions on Chinese imports, and strong sales of commercial vehicles. The government has so far procured 42,727 tn of tur and chana, harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) under price support scheme, an official said. India's oilmeal exports surged threefold on year to 393,309 tn in February, as per data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. For Apr-Feb, overall exports of oilmeal rose 49% on year to 3.36 mln tn. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 9,020 tn of soybean and 5,810 tn of cottonseed oilcake for staggered delivery against the March contract that expired on Friday, according to data on its website. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has extended the 5% additional surveillance margin on turmeric contracts until Apr 13, according to a circular.

