Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Arunachal Pradesh government has urged the Rubber Board to make subsidies available to farmers and increase activities in plantations by conducting workshops in an effort to revive rubber crop in the state. Plantations based in South India have opposed proposed changes in government policy that will restrict fertiliser subsidy at 200 bags per month for each plantation. The government is planning to take help from private players to get additional space to store onion next year, said a food ministry official. The government is likely to increase the onion buffer stock next year started April and its warehouses do not have the capacity to store the additional crop. Hindustan Unilever Ltd continued to outpace its competitor, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, in tea procurement from the north Indian tea auctions and private sales despite prices firming up considerably. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 8,560 tn of soybean and 5,810 tn of cottonseed oilcake for staggered delivery against the March contract that will expire on Friday, according to data on its website. Crude oil inventories in the US rose by 2.4 mln barrels to 500.8 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the country's Energy Information Administration showed. Market participants had expected the stockpile to increase by 1.4 mln bbl, according to a poll by Dow Jones.

