Agri Picks Report: Geojit

March 18, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The National Capital Region has been reeling under massive agrarian protests against contentious farm laws for well over three months now, and there's no end in sight. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary says the government is ready to break the ice, but farmers have to be amenable too. The new crop of barley has started arriving in Jaipur, the key market for the grain, right on schedule, traders said. But sluggish demand from domestic buyers is weighing on prices, which are down over 11% from a year ago, they added. Expectations of a new super-cycle in the oil market and a looming supply shortfall was overstated as global crude inventories still remain above historical levels, the International Energy Agency said. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 8,375 tn of soybean and 3,600 tn of cottonseed oilcake for staggered delivery against the March contract that will expire on Friday, according to data on its website. Mills in India produced 25.9 mln tn sugar during Oct 1-Mar 15, up 19.7% on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said. The government has procured 17,290 tn of chana, harvested in 2020-21 (JulJun), from farmers at the minimum support price, an official said.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 18, 2021 09:18 am

