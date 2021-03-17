Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Gauhati High Court stayed the Assam government's recent notification on raising the wages of tea garden workers "until further orders". Global oil prices fell more than 1% due to concern that a slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Europe may hit economic recovery in the region and weigh on demand for the fuel. India's overall pulses imports so far in the current financial year is estimated to be around 2.21 mln tn, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, the junior minister for consumer affairs, informed the Lok Sabha today in a written reply. Madhya Pradesh has registered a record 3.6 mln farmers for the procurement drive for key rabi crops--wheat, chana, mustard and masur--for the upcoming marketing season starting April, an official with the state government said. The Haryana government will start procuring wheat and mustard at the minimum support prices from Apr 1. The Centre's food grain stocks were down over 1% on year as on Mar 1, senior government officials said. However, stocks were up nearly 3% on month, they said. There are about 40-50% chances of above-normal showers over most parts of India during May-Jul, according to the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of Columbia University. The agency has also forecast that there are 40-50% chances of below-normal rainfall over Rajasthan and most parts of northeast India during the period.

