Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Expectation of a smaller rabi crop and the likelihood of robust demand during the upcoming festival season could lift chana prices at major spot markets by another 5-10% till the end of April, traders said. The Centre has provided the third instalment of 2,000 rupees each to around 97 mln farmers so far, as financial aid, under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a government official said. Madhya Pradesh has launched a survey for assessing damage to the standing crops in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season due to recent unseasonal rains and hailstorm, an official with the state government said. Prices of natural rubber in the key markets of Kerala rose to an over seven-year high surpassing the minimum support price of 170 rupees per kg, market participants said. The central government has calibrated the excise duty rates on petrol and diesel to cover expenditure requirements for infrastructure and other developmental projects in view of the current fiscal position, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in reply to a Lok Sabha question. There is no proposal at present to bring petroleum products, including petrol and diesel, under goods and services tax, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said • The Haryana government, in its Budget for the upcoming financial year starting April, has decided to add silos with capacity of 660,000 tn to store farm produce. The government has cut the base import prices of all edible oils except crude soyoil by $11 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The base import price of crude soyoil has been increased by $87 per tn.

