Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's vegetable oil imports dropped nearly 25% on year to around 838,607 tn in February, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. During Nov-Feb, the country imported 4.39 mln tn of vegetable oil, down 3.7% from the year-ago period. The Cotton Association of India has marginally lowered its production estimate to 35.9 mln bales for the year from 36.0 mln bales in 2019-20. Of the total crop, around 29.9 mln bales have arrived in markets across India till February. After falling more than 60% over the past two weeks because of arrival of summer crop in the markets, onion prices were slightly up today on expectations of export demand. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 84.376 bcm or 48% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 12% lower on year but 23% higher than the average for the past 10 years. The US Climate Prediction Centre has forecast that there are about 60% chances of prevailing La Nina conditions over the central Pacific Ocean turning neutral by June. India's retail inflation jumped to 5.03% in February from 4.06% in the previous month, data released today by the National Statistical Office showed. The CPI inflation print for February is above the consensus estimate. According to the median of a poll by Informist, retail inflation was seen rising to 4.8%. Retail inflation was 6.58% in February 2020. As of Thursday, the government has procured 16,814 tn of tur and chana, harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), from farmers under the price support scheme, an official said.

