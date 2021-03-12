English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 1.9% on month to 1.1 mln tn in February, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed.

Broker Research
March 12, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 1.9% on month to 1.1 mln tn in February, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. Total palm oil stocks in the country declined 1.8% on month to 1.3 mln tn. Exports of palm oil in February declined 5.5% on month to 895,556 tn, and those of biodiesel rose over 179% on month to 28,206 tn. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down India's cotton ending stock estimate for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 17.4 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 18.1 mln bales pegged in February. The National Commodity Clearing Ltd has raised the risk management fee on the value of every fresh overnight open interest position created in all commodity and AGRIDEX futures contracts to 500,000 rupees. The US Energy Information Administration has raised its forecast for global crude oil prices in 2021 as major producers continue to limit production, and as demand for fuel improves. The US Department of Agriculture in its update for March has raised the estimate for global wheat consumption to 775.89 mln tn in 2020-21, as against 769.32 mln tn pegged a month ago The US Department of Agriculture has scaled up its estimate for global oilseed production in 2020-21 to 595.8 mln tn from 595.1 mln tn projected in February. India's soymeal exports jumped over five-fold on year in February to 360,000 tn, The Soybean Processors Association of India data showed. Soymeal exports in December a year ago were just 71,000 tn.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Mar 12, 2021 09:06 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.