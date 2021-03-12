Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 1.9% on month to 1.1 mln tn in February, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. Total palm oil stocks in the country declined 1.8% on month to 1.3 mln tn. Exports of palm oil in February declined 5.5% on month to 895,556 tn, and those of biodiesel rose over 179% on month to 28,206 tn. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down India's cotton ending stock estimate for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 17.4 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 18.1 mln bales pegged in February. The National Commodity Clearing Ltd has raised the risk management fee on the value of every fresh overnight open interest position created in all commodity and AGRIDEX futures contracts to 500,000 rupees. The US Energy Information Administration has raised its forecast for global crude oil prices in 2021 as major producers continue to limit production, and as demand for fuel improves. The US Department of Agriculture in its update for March has raised the estimate for global wheat consumption to 775.89 mln tn in 2020-21, as against 769.32 mln tn pegged a month ago The US Department of Agriculture has scaled up its estimate for global oilseed production in 2020-21 to 595.8 mln tn from 595.1 mln tn projected in February. India's soymeal exports jumped over five-fold on year in February to 360,000 tn, The Soybean Processors Association of India data showed. Soymeal exports in December a year ago were just 71,000 tn.

