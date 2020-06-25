Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 47.2 mm rainfall in the week ended today, 5% above the normal of 45.0 mm for the period, the India Meteorological Department. • Imports of sugar to China declined to 300,000 tn in May, 22.3% lower on-year, data from International Sugar & Sweetener Report showed. During Oct-May, the country imported 1.81 mln tn of the sweetener. • The Union Cabinet today approved the setting up of the 150-bln-rupee Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund to incentive infrastructure investments in dairy, meat processing and animal feed plants. • The output of all crops in Karnataka, barring sugarcane, is expected to increase in the 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) season due to higher acreage and yield, a senior official said. • Export of tea by Sri Lanka fell over 15% on year to 22.6 mln kg in May, according to data released by Tea Exporters Association of Sri Lanka.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

