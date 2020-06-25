App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:35 AM IST

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India received 47.2 mm rainfall in the week ended today, 5% above the normal of 45.0 mm for the period, the India Meteorological Department.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 47.2 mm rainfall in the week ended today, 5% above the normal of 45.0 mm for the period, the India Meteorological Department. • Imports of sugar to China declined to 300,000 tn in May, 22.3% lower on-year, data from International Sugar & Sweetener Report showed. During Oct-May, the country imported 1.81 mln tn of the sweetener. • The Union Cabinet today approved the setting up of the 150-bln-rupee Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund to incentive infrastructure investments in dairy, meat processing and animal feed plants. • The output of all crops in Karnataka, barring sugarcane, is expected to increase in the 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) season due to higher acreage and yield, a senior official said. • Export of tea by Sri Lanka fell over 15% on year to 22.6 mln kg in May, according to data released by Tea Exporters Association of Sri Lanka.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

