Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Prospects of a smaller rabi crop, coupled with an impressive run-up in exports, may fail to lift prices of maize over the next two months as back home, bulk demand continues to slide and carryover stocks build up, say traders. Wholesale prices of maize, currently at 1,400-1,450 rupees per 100 kg, are seen plunging to 1,300 rupees in the near term Natural rubber prices are likely to cross 170 rupees per kg by the end of March or early April mainly because of concern over supply even as demand remains firm, analysts and industry experts said. Crushing of mustard seed rose 83.3% on month to 550,000 tn in the country, in February, data from the Marudhar Trading Agency showed. In January, mills had crushed 300,000 tn of the oilseed. India's total horticultural crop output in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) is expected to be at 326.58 mln tn, up 1.8% from the previous year, according to the first advance estimates released by the farm ministry. Coriander production in India is likely to rise 2.3% to 391,740 tn in 2020-21 (OctSep) due to marginal increase in acreage and yield, according to a survey by Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders. Jeera production in India is likely to decline 11% to 478,520 tn in 2020-21 (OctSep) because of lower acreage and yield in Rajasthan and Gujarat, as per a survey by Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders. A crash in food prices over the last couple of months helped drive down retail inflation in January to its lowest in nearly one-and-a-half years. But that relief could prove to be short-lived, with data for February suggesting prices have begun to firm up once again. The Karnataka government, in its Budget for the upcoming financial year starting April, has reduced market fee or mandi tax to 0.6% from 1.5% on agricultural trade.

