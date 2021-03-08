English
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The food ministry is likely to ask Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, among other major wheat producers, to create more storage for the upcoming marketing season starting April, senior government officials said.

March 08, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

The food ministry is likely to ask Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, among other major wheat producers, to create more storage for the upcoming marketing season starting April, senior government officials said. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has retained its forecast that the prevailing weak La Nina conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean may turn neutral by July. Despite arrivals of fresh crop, chana prices across spot markets have remained firm for the past two weeks on robust domestic demand and concerns over supply because of rainfall in key growing regions, traders said. The government has procured nearly 10,842 tn tur and chana harvested in 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) as of Tuesday from farmers under the price support scheme, a government official said. BSE Investments Ltd today signed a joint venture agreement with Frontier Agriculture Platforms Pvt Ltd to drive innovation in agriculture markets, the exchange said in a release. Farmers in the country have sown summer crops across 3.96 mln ha so far in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), up 22% on year, the agriculture ministry said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 8, 2021 10:26 am

