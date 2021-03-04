Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The food ministry has declined Food Corp of India's proposal for another reduction in the base price at which it sells rice in the open market, senior government officials said. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a hike in the minimum support price of jute to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg for 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) as against 4,225 rupees for 2020-21, a government source said. India's castor oil exports fell 2.2% on year to 42,792 tn in January, according to data from Solvent Extractors' Association of India. A year ago, exports were 43,741 tn. The Securities and Exchange Board of India today said market infrastructure institutions, such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories, need to frame a code of conduct to prevent fraud or market abuse. Global coffee prices rose for the fourth consecutive month in February, the International Coffee Organization's composite indicator showed. The prices were supported by tight supply as well as expectations of a deficit in the next season due to high temperatures and low rainfall in Brazil, the organisation said in a report.

