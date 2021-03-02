Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's palm oil exports in February are estimated to have fallen 8.2% on month to 1.0 mln tn, according to cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. After being forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices, onion farmers in Maharashtra, India's largest grower of the vegetable, are seeking a minimum support price-like regime. Madhya Pradesh has postponed the procurement of wheat produced in 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) to Mar 22 from Mar 15 earlier, a state government official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for more contribution from the private sector towards research and development in agriculture. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, India INX International Exchange Ltd, National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up market infrastructure institutions.

