Agri Picks Report: Geojit

March 01, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government is likely to credit nearly 206 bln rupees in the third instalment of the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in this financial year, the scheme's Chief Executive Officer Vivek Agarwal said. The government may set the limit for sugar that mills can sell in March at 2.1 mln tn, sharply higher than 1.7 mln tn set for February, two senior government officials said. The government has increased the base import prices of all edible oils by $20- $38 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 1, 2021 09:30 am

