English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Procurement of tur by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has slowed down in four states because prices in spot markets are above the minimum support price, a government official said.

February 26, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Procurement of tur by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has slowed down in four states because prices in spot markets are above the minimum support price, a government official said. The Rajasthan government will present a separate budget for the agriculture sector from 2022, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said while presenting the state's Budget for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar). Instability in various telecom links hit the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd's online risk management system, which forced India's largest stock exchange to shut market trading on Wednesday, the bourse said in a statement. The Securities and Exchange Board of India said it would take measures to ensure rectification of the underlying causes behind the trading halt at National Stock Exchange of India on Wednesday. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 54% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 10% lower on year at 93.536 bcm. However, it was 23% higher than the average for the past 10 years.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 26, 2021 09:39 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.