Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Procurement of tur by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has slowed down in four states because prices in spot markets are above the minimum support price, a government official said. The Rajasthan government will present a separate budget for the agriculture sector from 2022, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said while presenting the state's Budget for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar). Instability in various telecom links hit the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd's online risk management system, which forced India's largest stock exchange to shut market trading on Wednesday, the bourse said in a statement. The Securities and Exchange Board of India said it would take measures to ensure rectification of the underlying causes behind the trading halt at National Stock Exchange of India on Wednesday. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 54% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 10% lower on year at 93.536 bcm. However, it was 23% higher than the average for the past 10 years.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.