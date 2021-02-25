Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Indian traders have signed deals to export around 50,000 tn maize to China, sources said. The exports will happen from Visakhapatnam, they said. India is likely to produce a record 303.34 mln tn food grain in the current crop year ending June, according to the second advance estimate released by the farm ministry. Production of food grain is seen over 2% higher on year. The government has disbursed nearly 1.2 trln rupees so far under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana since its inception two years ago, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at an event marking the second anniversary of the scheme. The government on Monday started its procurement drive for chana from farmers in Andhra Pradesh, under the price support scheme, a government official said. The pulse was harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season. The farm ministry has asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India to ready itself to procure 239,175 tn of mustard harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season from farmers in Uttar Pradesh, the agency tweeted. The government plans to expand the buffer stock of pulses by 300,000 tn on year to 2.3 mln tn for the current marketing season ending September, to protect consumers against any sharp increase in prices, a government official said.

