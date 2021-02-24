Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's export of castor oil jumped over 70% in December, but the prices of its seed have remained sticky due to weak domestic demand and adequate stocks. And now fresh crop has flooded the market. Exporters have signed a deal for nearly 50,000 tn wheat to Bangladesh at $220- $230 per tn, free on board. These shipments will leave from Kandla port within the next few days, market sources said. Clearing corporations will impose pre-expiry margins on cash settled contracts where the price of the underlying commodity may fall to near zero or negative territory, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a circular. The Indian economy is likely to have exited a technical recession in the December quarter, with GDP seen rising 0.5%, according to the median of estimates of 27 economists polled by Informist. Malaysia's palm oil exports during Feb 1-20 are estimated to be 10% higher on month at 697,794 tn, according to cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

